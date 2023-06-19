Lisbon's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Preston Easton Valley 9-2 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on June 8, Preston Easton Valley faced off against Central City and Lisbon took on Cascade on June 14 at Cascade High School.
