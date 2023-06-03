Jackson Junction Turkey Valley turned in a solid effort to wrap up a 5-1 win over Oelwein in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 24, Oelwein faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.