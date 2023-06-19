Forest City's impenetrable defense prompted a 16-0 blanking of Buffalo Center North Iowa in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 19.
In recent action on June 14, Forest City faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.
