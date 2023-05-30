Edgewood Ed-Co's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Central City 9-2 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 25, Central City faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Edgewood Ed-Co took on Calamus-Wheatland on May 25 at Calamus-Wheatland High School.
