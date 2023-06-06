Dubuque Hempstead showed it had the juice to douse Davenport Central in a runs barrage during an 18-3 win on June 6 in Iowa baseball.
In recent action on May 27, Davenport Central faced off against Fort Madison and Dubuque Hempstead took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on May 30 at Dubuque Hempstead High School.
