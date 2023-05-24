Dubuque Hempstead surfed the tension to ride to a 4-3 win over Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on May 20, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy faced off against Ankeny and Dubuque Hempstead took on Davenport North on May 19 at Dubuque Hempstead High School.

