It didn't look good early, but Aplington-Parkersburg wasn't painting a portrait, just a victory, which it earned with this 9-4 decision over Oelwein on Friday for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 2.

In recent action on May 24, Oelwein faced off against Fairbank Wapsie Valley and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Jesup on May 26 at Jesup High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.