Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Riverside Highland as it was blanked 4-0 by Troy Mills North Linn in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 19, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.