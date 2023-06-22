Dike-New Hartford didn't flinch, finally repelling Aplington-Parkersburg 3-2 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 22.
In recent action on June 16, Dike-New Hartford faced off against Sumner-Fred and Aplington-Parkersburg took on Eldora South Hardin on June 14 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.