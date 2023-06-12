Aplington-Parkersburg got no credit and no consideration from Dike-New Hartford, which slammed the door 14-4 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 5, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Hudson and Dike-New Hartford took on Hudson on May 30 at Hudson High School.

