Denver surfed the tension to ride to a 7-6 win over Eldora South Hardin for an Iowa high school baseball victory on May 31.
In recent action on May 25, Eldora South Hardin faced off against Greene North Butler.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.