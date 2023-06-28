Osage built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 12-2 win over Northwood-Kensett in Iowa high school baseball action on June 28.
In recent action on June 24, Osage faced off against Lansing Kee High and Northwood-Kensett took on Nashua-Plainfield on June 14 at Nashua-Plainfield High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.