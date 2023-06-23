It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Colo-Nesco had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Garwin GMG 5-4 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 19, Garwin GMG faced off against Janesville and Colo-Nesco took on Clarksville on June 19 at Clarksville High School.

