Charles City handled Decorah 9-1 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 12.
In recent action on June 2, Charles City faced off against Waukon.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.