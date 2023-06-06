Central DeWitt controlled the action to earn an impressive 18-3 win against Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 30, Central DeWitt faced off against Davenport Assumption and Mt Vernon Mount Vernon took on Iowa City Regina on May 26 at Mt Vernon Mount Vernon.
