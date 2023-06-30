Riding a wave of production, Cedar Rapids Xavier surfed over Dubuque Hempstead 9-5 during this Iowa baseball game.
Recently on June 26, Dubuque Hempstead squared off with Cedar Rapids Prairie in a baseball game.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.