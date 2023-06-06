Cedar Rapids Prairie called "game" in the waning moments of a 5-2 defeat of Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 30, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Dubuque Senior.
