Cedar Rapids CR Washington wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 12-2 victory over Central City in Iowa high school baseball on June 21.
In recent action on June 14, Cedar Rapids CR Washington faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Central City took on Preston Easton Valley on June 8 at Central City High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.