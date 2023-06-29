Fan stress was at an all-time high as Cedar Falls did just enough to beat Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-5 during this Iowa baseball game.
In recent action on June 23, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Waukee Northwest and Cedar Falls took on Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson on June 23 at Cedar Rapids Jefferson High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.