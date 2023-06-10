Cedar Falls lit up the scoreboard from the start in a 9-6 win over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 10.
In recent action on May 27, Eldridge North Scott faced off against West Des Moines Valley and Cedar Falls took on Waukee Northwest on June 3 at Cedar Falls High School.
