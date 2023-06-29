Cedar Falls slips past Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-5

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Cedar Falls did just enough to beat Cedar Rapids Prairie 7-5 during this Iowa baseball game.

Not for the faint of heart: Cedar Falls topples Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-6

The cardiac kids of Cedar Falls unleashed every advantage to outlast Cedar Rapids Prairie 8-6 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 29.

Storm warning: Charles City unleashes full fury on Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar 16-6

Charles City earned its community's accolades after a 16-6 win over Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 16, Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar faced off against Osage.

Monticello overpowers Anamosa in thorough fashion 11-4

Monticello put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Anamosa for a 11-4 victory at Monticello High on June 29 in Iowa baseball action.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon escapes close call with Manchester West Delaware 4-3

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon eventually plied victory away from Manchester West Delaware 4-3 for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 29.

In recent action on June 15, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Williamsburg.

Van Horne Benton nips Center Point CPU in taut scare 2-1

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Van Horne Benton nipped Center Point CPU 2-1 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 29.

West Union NFV scores early, pulls away from Nashua-Plainfield 17-7

There was no tuning necessary, West Union NFV opened in perfect harmony while drumming Nashua-Plainfield with a strong start in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 20, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Aplington-Parkersburg.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.