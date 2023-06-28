New Hampton tells Fairbank Wapsie Valley "No Soup For You" in shutout 4-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra New Hampton followed in snuffing Fairbank Wapsie Valley's offense 4-0 on June 28 in Iowa baseball action.

Recently on June 22, Fairbank Wapsie Valley squared off with Sumner-Fred in a baseball game.

Quick jolt prompts Oelwein to power past Arlington Starmont 12-2

Oelwein scored early and often in a 12-2 win over Arlington Starmont in Iowa high school baseball on June 28.

In recent action on June 19, Arlington Starmont faced off against Alburnett and Oelwein took on Monona MFL MarMac on June 20 at Monona MFL MarMac High School.

Convincing fashion: Osage handles Northwood-Kensett 12-2

Osage built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 12-2 win over Northwood-Kensett in Iowa high school baseball action on June 28.

Aplington-Parkersburg earns solid win over Ackley AGWSR 8-5

Aplington-Parkersburg collected a solid win over Ackley AGWSR in an 8-5 verdict for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 28.

In recent action on June 23, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Grundy Center.

Sigourney triggers avalanche over Central City 13-4

Sigourney left no doubt on Wednesday, controlling Central City from start to finish for a 13-4 victory in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 28.

Recently on June 21, Central City squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Washington in a baseball game.

Sumner-Fred smashes through West Union NFV 17-12

It would have taken a herculean effort for West Union NFV to claim this one, and Sumner-Fred wouldn't allow that in a 17-12 decision on June 28 in Iowa baseball.

Recently on June 23, Sumner-Fred squared off with Calmar South Winn in a baseball game.

Tipton wins tense tussle with Calamus-Wheatland 11-10

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Tipton had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Calamus-Wheatland 11-10 on June 28 in Iowa baseball.

Recently on June 22, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with Winthrop East Buchanan in a baseball game.

Calamus-Wheatland mows down Winthrop East Buchanan 8-3

Calamus-Wheatland controlled the action to earn an impressive 8-3 win against Winthrop East Buchanan in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 22, Winthrop East Buchanan faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Winthrop East Buchanan took on Calamus-Wheatland on June 22 at Winthrop East Buchanan High School.

