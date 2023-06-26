Dubuque Hempstead takes the lead, but can't maintain it in falling to Cedar Rapids Prairie 6-2

Cedar Rapids Prairie shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 6-2 win over Dubuque Hempstead in Iowa high school baseball on June 26.

In recent action on June 21, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Davenport West and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on June 12 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School.

Cedar Rapids Prairie gallops past Dubuque Hempstead 13-10

Cedar Rapids Prairie charged Dubuque Hempstead and collected a 13-10 victory in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 26.

In recent action on June 21, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Davenport West and Cedar Rapids Prairie took on Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy on June 12 at Cedar Rapids John F Kennedy High School.

Defensive dominance: Denver stymies Aplington-Parkersburg 2-0

Wrought-iron pitching was the order of the day when Denver stopped Aplington-Parkersburg to the tune of a 2-0 shutout in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 21, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Le Grand East Marshall.

Garwin GMG earns narrow win over Riceville 5-4

Garwin GMG weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 5-4 victory against Riceville during this Iowa baseball game.

In recent action on June 19, Garwin GMG faced off against Janesville.

Ministry of defense: La Porte City Union blanks Sumner-Fred 2-0

La Porte City Union's impenetrable defense prompted a 2-0 blanking of Sumner-Fred in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Recently on June 22, Sumner-Fred squared off with Fairbank Wapsie Valley in a baseball game.

Aplington-Parkersburg outclasses Denver 4-1

Aplington-Parkersburg charged Denver and collected a 4-1 victory in Iowa high school baseball action on June 26.

In recent action on June 21, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Le Grand East Marshall.

Take a seat: Riceville owns Garwin GMG in huge victory 11-1

Riceville flexed its muscle and floored Garwin GMG 11-1 during this Iowa baseball game.

In recent action on June 19, Garwin GMG faced off against Janesville.

Waterloo Columbus survives for narrow win over Dike-New Hartford 4-2

The cardiac kids of Waterloo Columbus unleashed every advantage to outlast Dike-New Hartford 4-2 at Dike-New Hartford High on June 26 in Iowa baseball action.

Recently on June 16, Dike-New Hartford squared off with Sumner-Fred in a baseball game.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.