Tough tussle: Calmar South Winn breaks free from Osage 6-4

Calmar South Winn weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 6-4 victory against Osage in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Ministry of defense: Cascade blanks Gilbertville Don Bosco 15-0

Cascade's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Gilbertville Don Bosco 15-0 on June 24 in Iowa baseball.

Storm warning: Goose Lake Northeast unleashes full fury on Riverside Highland 15-8

Riverside Highland had no answers as Goose Lake Northeast compiled a 15-8 victory on June 24 in Iowa baseball action.

Kalona Hillcrest Academy sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 12-2

Kalona Hillcrest Academy wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 12-2 victory over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Resurgence: Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley fights back to beat Solon 6-2

Solon's advantage forced Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley to dig down, but it did to earn a 6-2 win Saturday during this Iowa baseball game.

Osage escapes Lansing Kee High in thin win 8-7

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Osage defeated Lansing Kee High 8-7 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 24.

Troy Mills North Linn dodges a bullet in win over Goose Lake Northeast 5-3

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Troy Mills North Linn had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Goose Lake Northeast 5-3 at Troy Mills North Linn High on June 24 in Iowa baseball action.

Dominant defense: Troy Mills North Linn stifles Riverside Highland 4-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Riverside Highland as it was blanked 4-0 by Troy Mills North Linn in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

