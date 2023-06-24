Tough tussle: Calmar South Winn breaks free from Osage 6-4
Calmar South Winn weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 6-4 victory against Osage in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
Recently on June 16, Osage squared off with Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar in a baseball game.
Ministry of defense: Cascade blanks Gilbertville Don Bosco 15-0
Cascade's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Gilbertville Don Bosco 15-0 on June 24 in Iowa baseball.
In recent action on June 17, Gilbertville Don Bosco faced off against Remsen St. Mary's and Cascade took on Lisbon on June 14 at Cascade High School.
Storm warning: Goose Lake Northeast unleashes full fury on Riverside Highland 15-8
Riverside Highland had no answers as Goose Lake Northeast compiled a 15-8 victory on June 24 in Iowa baseball action.
Recently on June 19, Goose Lake Northeast squared off with Durant in a baseball game.
Kalona Hillcrest Academy sets early tone, plays it to the finish in drumming Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 12-2
Kalona Hillcrest Academy wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 12-2 victory over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
Resurgence: Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley fights back to beat Solon 6-2
Solon's advantage forced Orange City MOC-Floyd Valley to dig down, but it did to earn a 6-2 win Saturday during this Iowa baseball game.
Recently on June 19, Solon squared off with Van Horne Benton in a baseball game.
Osage escapes Lansing Kee High in thin win 8-7
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Osage defeated Lansing Kee High 8-7 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 24.
In recent action on June 16, Osage faced off against Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar.
Troy Mills North Linn dodges a bullet in win over Goose Lake Northeast 5-3
It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Troy Mills North Linn had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Goose Lake Northeast 5-3 at Troy Mills North Linn High on June 24 in Iowa baseball action.
In recent action on June 19, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley and Goose Lake Northeast took on Durant on June 19 at Goose Lake Northeast High School.
Dominant defense: Troy Mills North Linn stifles Riverside Highland 4-0
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Riverside Highland as it was blanked 4-0 by Troy Mills North Linn in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on June 19, Troy Mills North Linn faced off against Delhi Maquoketa Valley.
