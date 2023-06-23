Bondurant-Farrar delivers smashing punch to stump Conrad BCLUW 8-2

Bondurant-Farrar earned its community's accolades after an 8-2 win over Conrad BCLUW in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.

Cedar Falls tames Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson's offense 8-0

If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Cedar Falls proved that in blanking Cedar Rapids CR Jefferson 8-0 on June 23 in Iowa baseball action.

Recently on June 19, Cedar Falls squared off with Dubuque Hempstead in a baseball game.

Absolutely nothing: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy drops a goose egg on Waterloo West 4-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's defense kept Waterloo West under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 4-0 decision on June 23 in Iowa baseball.

Recently on June 15, Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a baseball game.

Cedar Rapids Prairie tames Waukee Northwest's offense 1-0

A stalwart pitching performance refused to yield as Cedar Rapids Prairie shutout Waukee Northwest 1-0 during this Iowa baseball game.

In recent action on June 12, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

Ministry of defense: Cedar Rapids Prairie blanks Johnston 1-0

Cedar Rapids Prairie sent Johnston home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 1-0 decision on June 23 in Iowa baseball action.

Recently on June 12, Cedar Rapids Prairie squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a baseball game.

Not for the faint of heart: Center Point CPU topples Troy Mills North Linn 7-6

Center Point CPU didn't flinch, finally repelling Troy Mills North Linn 7-6 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 23.

Recently on June 19, Troy Mills North Linn squared off with Delhi Maquoketa Valley in a baseball game.

Clear Lake makes Clarion-Goldfield-Dows walk the plank 12-6

Clear Lake lit up the scoreboard on June 23 to propel past Clarion-Goldfield-Dows for a 12-6 victory at Clear Lake High on June 23 in Iowa baseball action

In recent action on June 16, Clear Lake faced off against Red Oak.

Colo-Nesco holds off Garwin GMG 5-4

It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Colo-Nesco had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Garwin GMG 5-4 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 19, Garwin GMG faced off against Janesville and Colo-Nesco took on Clarksville on June 19 at Clarksville High School.

Just a bit better: Forest City slips past Britt West Hancock 5-3

Forest City edged Britt West Hancock 5-3 in a close encounter of the athletic kind in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.

Recently on June 19, Forest City squared off with Buffalo Center North Iowa in a baseball game.

Beginning was the end: Gilbertville Don Bosco opens an early gap to jar Clarksville 19-2

Too much too quick, Gilbertville Don Bosco opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Clarksville 19-2 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Not for the faint of heart: Goose Lake Northeast topples Wilton 2-1

Goose Lake Northeast surfed the tension to ride to a 2-1 win over Wilton in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 14, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Calamus-Wheatland and Wilton took on Davenport North on June 14 at Davenport North High School.

Hampton-Dumont-CAL tacks win on Iowa Falls-Alden 11-1

Hampton-Dumont-CAL delivered all the smoke to disorient Iowa Falls-Alden and flew away with a 11-1 win for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 23.

In recent action on June 13, Hampton-Dumont-CAL faced off against Janesville.

Gooseggs: Iowa City hands Dubuque Hempstead a shutout 3-0

Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Dubuque Hempstead as it was blanked 3-0 by Iowa City in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.

In recent action on June 19, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Cedar Falls and Iowa City took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on June 9 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.

Flexing muscle: Iowa City tightens grip on Dubuque Hempstead 9-1

Iowa City built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 9-1 win over Dubuque Hempstead at Dubuque Hempstead High on June 23 in Iowa baseball action.

In recent action on June 19, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Cedar Falls and Iowa City took on Cedar Rapids CR Washington on June 9 at Cedar Rapids Washington High School.

Aplington-Parkersburg triggers avalanche over Grundy Center 8-2

Aplington-Parkersburg swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Grundy Center 8-2 at Aplington-Parkersburg High on June 23 in Iowa baseball action.

Solon rolls like thunder over Iowa City Regina 8-1

Solon showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Iowa City Regina 8-1 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 23.

In recent action on June 14, Iowa City Regina faced off against Burlington Notre Dame and Solon took on Van Horne Benton on June 19 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.

State Center West Marshall scuffles before coming around to beat Dike-New Hartford 14-7

State Center West Marshall rallied over Dike-New Hartford for an inspiring 14-7 victory on June 23 in Iowa baseball action.

Recently on June 16, Dike-New Hartford squared off with Sumner-Fred in a baseball game.

Denied: Sumner-Fred blunts Calmar South Winn on scoreboard 1-0

Sumner-Fred's defense throttled Calmar South Winn, resulting in a 1-0 shutout during this Iowa baseball game.

Recently on June 19, Sumner-Fred squared off with Jesup in a baseball game.

Waterloo Columbus escapes Janesville in thin win 7-6

Friday's outing turned into an endurance test that Waterloo Columbus passed in a 7-6 victory at Janesville's expense in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 23.

In recent action on June 19, Janesville faced off against Garwin GMG.

Wellman Mid-Prairie survives for narrow win over Durant 12-11

Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Wellman Mid-Prairie nipped Durant 12-11 for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 23.

In recent action on June 19, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against West Liberty.

