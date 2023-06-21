Cedar Rapids CR Washington jumps in front fast to dismiss Central City in convincing tilt 12-2

Cedar Rapids CR Washington wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 12-2 victory over Central City in Iowa high school baseball on June 21.

Donnellson Central Lee pockets narrow victory over Kalona Hillcrest Academy 6-5

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Donnellson Central Lee nabbed it to nudge past Kalona Hillcrest Academy 6-5 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 7, Kalona Hillcrest Academy faced off against Keosauqua Van Buren.

Dubuque Hempstead chalks up convincing victory over Davenport West 12-2

Dubuque Hempstead ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Davenport West 12-2 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 21.

In recent action on June 13, Dubuque Hempstead faced off against Eldridge North Scott.

Fairbank Wapsie Valley gives Monona MFL MarMac the business 7-2

Fairbank Wapsie Valley showed it had the juice to douse Monona MFL MarMac in a runs barrage during a 7-2 win for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 21.

Independence records thin win against Decorah 3-2

Independence weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 3-2 victory against Decorah in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 17, Independence faced off against Council Bluffs Lewis Central and Decorah took on Charles City on June 12 at Charles City High School.

Lisbon makes Edgewood Ed-Co walk the plank 13-1

Lisbon ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Edgewood Ed-Co 13-1 during this Iowa baseball game.

Recently on June 14, Lisbon squared off with Cascade in a baseball game.

Mediapolis exerts defensive dominance to doom Letts Louisa-Muscatine 11-0

No runs allowed and no problems permitted for Mediapolis as it controlled Letts Louisa-Muscatine's offense 11-0 in a sterling pitching showcase for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 21.

Aplington-Parkersburg unloads on Le Grand East Marshall 8-2

Aplington-Parkersburg's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Le Grand East Marshall 8-2 on June 21 in Iowa baseball action.

