Monona MFL MarMac escapes Oelwein in thin win 4-2

Monona MFL MarMac weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 4-2 victory against Oelwein on June 20 in Iowa baseball action.

In recent action on June 13, Oelwein faced off against Grundy Center.

Tough tussle: Nashua-Plainfield breaks free from Aplington-Parkersburg 4-3

Nashua-Plainfield survived Aplington-Parkersburg in a 4-3 win that had a seat-squirming feel at Nashua-Plainfield High on June 20 in Iowa baseball action.

Packwood Pekin's speedy start jolts Letts Louisa-Muscatine 10-2

The Rolling Stones weren't part of the show, but Packwood Pekin used the classic band's lyrics, starting up early and not stopping until defeating Letts Louisa-Muscatine 10-2 for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 20.

In recent action on June 6, Letts Louisa-Muscatine faced off against Wapello.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.