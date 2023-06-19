Alburnett refuses to yield in shutout of Arlington Starmont 11-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Arlington Starmont on the scoreboard because Alburnett wouldn't allow it in a 11-0 shutout for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 19.

Early offense pushes Bettendorf Pleasant Valley past Davenport Central 6-4

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Davenport Central 6-4 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Complete command: Colo-Nesco dominates Clarksville in convincing showing 13-5

Colo-Nesco gathered points in bunches fueling an onslaught that downed Clarksville 13-5 on June 19 in Iowa baseball action.

Recently on June 14, Clarksville squared off with Garwin GMG in a baseball game.

Too wild to tame: Davenport Assumption topples Davenport North 4-1

Davenport Assumption handed Davenport North a tough 4-1 loss on June 19 in Iowa baseball.

In recent action on June 14, Davenport North faced off against Wilton and Davenport Assumption took on Burlington on June 13 at Davenport Assumption High School.

Too close for comfort: Dubuque Hempstead strains past Cedar Falls 7-5

Fan stress was at an all-time high as Dubuque Hempstead did just enough to beat Cedar Falls 7-5 at Cedar Falls High on June 19 in Iowa baseball action.

In recent action on June 10, Cedar Falls faced off against Eldridge North Scott and Dubuque Hempstead took on Eldridge North Scott on June 13 at Eldridge North Scott High School.

Dubuque Wahlert dodges a bullet in win over Iowa City West 10-8

A tight-knit tilt turned in Dubuque Wahlert's direction just enough to squeeze past Iowa City West 10-8 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 19.

In recent action on June 10, Iowa City West faced off against Iowa City Regina.

Dyersville Beckman Catholic knocks off Independence 3-1

It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Dyersville Beckman Catholic wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 3-1 over Independence in Iowa high school baseball action on June 19.

Forest City stonewalls Buffalo Center North Iowa 16-0

Forest City's impenetrable defense prompted a 16-0 blanking of Buffalo Center North Iowa in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 19.

In recent action on June 14, Forest City faced off against Garner-Hayfield-Ventura.

Destination, victory: Goose Lake Northeast's fast burst dooms Durant 9-5

Too much too quick, Goose Lake Northeast opened on a torrid pace and knocked off Durant 9-5 during this Iowa baseball game.

In recent action on June 14, Goose Lake Northeast faced off against Calamus-Wheatland.

Janesville proves to be too much for Garwin GMG 4-1

Janesville trucked Garwin GMG on the road to a 4-1 victory in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 15, Janesville faced off against Nashua-Plainfield and Garwin GMG took on Clarksville on June 14 at Garwin GMG High School.

Jesup blanks Sumner-Fred 9-0

A suffocating defense helped Jesup handle Sumner-Fred 9-0 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Keosauqua Van Buren takes victory lap past Lone Tree 25-2

Keosauqua Van Buren built a comfortable third-inning advantage in a 25-2 win over Lone Tree in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 19.

In recent action on June 7, Keosauqua Van Buren faced off against Kalona Hillcrest Academy.

Clean sheet: Le Grand East Marshall doesn't allow Conrad BCLUW a point 10-0

Le Grand East Marshall's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Conrad BCLUW 10-0 on June 19 in Iowa baseball action.

In recent action on June 14, Le Grand East Marshall faced off against Hudson and Conrad BCLUW took on Garwin GMG on June 5 at Conrad BCLUW High School.

Lisbon delivers smashing punch to stump Preston Easton Valley 9-2

Lisbon's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Preston Easton Valley 9-2 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on June 8, Preston Easton Valley faced off against Central City and Lisbon took on Cascade on June 14 at Cascade High School.

Shaken, not stirred, Nashua-Plainfield cracks Manly Central Springs 11-1

Nashua-Plainfield showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Manly Central Springs 11-1 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 19.

In recent action on June 15, Nashua-Plainfield faced off against Janesville and Manly Central Springs took on Osage on June 14 at Osage High School.

Sumner-Fred slips past Jesup 2-1

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Sumner-Fred didn't mind, dispatching Jesup 2-1 during this Iowa baseball game.

Troy Mills North Linn engulfs Delhi Maquoketa Valley in point barrage 11-1

Wins don't come more convincing than the way Troy Mills North Linn put away Delhi Maquoketa Valley 11-1 on June 19 in Iowa baseball action.

Van Horne Benton squeaks past Solon in tight tilt 4-3

Van Horne Benton walked the high-wire before edging Solon 4-3 in Iowa high school baseball on June 19.

In recent action on June 15, Van Horne Benton faced off against South Tama County and Solon took on Fairfield on June 14 at Fairfield High School.

Pretty portrait: Wellman Mid-Prairie paints a victorious picture in win over West Liberty 6-3

It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Wellman Mid-Prairie will take its 6-3 victory over West Liberty on June 19 in Iowa baseball.

In recent action on June 10, Wellman Mid-Prairie faced off against Cedar Falls and West Liberty took on Van Horne Benton on June 14 at Van Horne Benton Community High School.

Jetstream: West Burlington's early advantage leaves Letts Louisa-Muscatine in its wake 15-6

Speedy Gonzales wasn't as quick to start as West Burlington, which shifted into high gear in a hurry to take control of Letts Louisa-Muscatine 15-6 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 19.

Recently on June 6, Letts Louisa-Muscatine squared off with Wapello in a baseball game.

