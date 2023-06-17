Council Bluffs Lewis Central snatches victory over Independence 5-4

Council Bluffs Lewis Central fans held their breath in an uneasy 5-4 victory over Independence during this Iowa baseball game.

Davenport Assumption controls the action and Williamsburg 12-3

Davenport Assumption's offense hit on all cylinders Saturday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 12-3 win over Williamsburg on June 17 in Iowa baseball.

Davenport Assumption sinks Burlington Notre Dame with solid showing 5-1

Davenport Assumption dumped Burlington Notre Dame 5-1 for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 17.

Nerve-racking affair ends with Central DeWitt on top of Williamsburg 7-6

Central DeWitt surfed the tension to ride to a 7-6 win over Williamsburg in Iowa high school baseball action on June 17.

Davenport Central lets lead slip away in Marion's victory 9-5

Marion couldn't stay out of its own way in the third inning, but turned the tables in a 9-5 win over Davenport Central on June 17 in Iowa baseball action.

Marion exhales after close call with Burlington 11-10

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Marion nabbed it to nudge past Burlington 11-10 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 17.

Remsen St. Mary's defeats Gilbertville Don Bosco in lopsided affair 8-2

Remsen St. Mary's recorded a big victory over Gilbertville Don Bosco 8-2 in Iowa high school baseball on June 17.

Waterloo East mauls Traer North Tama in strong effort 16-4

Waterloo East left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Traer North Tama 16-4 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

