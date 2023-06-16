Harlan dodges a bullet in win over Solon 5-4
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Harlan nabbed it to nudge past Solon 5-4 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 16.
No scoring allowed: Marengo Iowa Valley pushes past Keota 4-0
Dominating defense was the calling card of Marengo Iowa Valley as it shut out Keota 4-0 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 16.
Denied: Red Oak blunts Clear Lake on scoreboard 3-0
Red Oak corralled Clear Lake's offense and never let go to fuel a 3-0 victory in Iowa high school baseball on June 16.
Sweating it out: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar edges Osage 4-3
Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar poked just enough holes in Osage's defense to garner a taut, 4-3 victory in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.
Sumner-Fred blankets Dike-New Hartford with swarming defensive effort 4-0
A suffocating defense helped Sumner-Fred handle Dike-New Hartford 4-0 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 16.
