Harlan dodges a bullet in win over Solon 5-4

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Harlan nabbed it to nudge past Solon 5-4 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 16.

Recently on June 3, Solon squared off with Iowa City West in a baseball game.

No scoring allowed: Marengo Iowa Valley pushes past Keota 4-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Marengo Iowa Valley as it shut out Keota 4-0 in an Iowa high school baseball matchup on June 16.

Denied: Red Oak blunts Clear Lake on scoreboard 3-0

Red Oak corralled Clear Lake's offense and never let go to fuel a 3-0 victory in Iowa high school baseball on June 16.

Sweating it out: Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar edges Osage 4-3

Saint Ansgar St. Ansgar poked just enough holes in Osage's defense to garner a taut, 4-3 victory in an Iowa high school baseball matchup.

Sumner-Fred blankets Dike-New Hartford with swarming defensive effort 4-0

A suffocating defense helped Sumner-Fred handle Dike-New Hartford 4-0 in Iowa high school baseball action on June 16.

Recently on June 12, Dike-New Hartford squared off with Aplington-Parkersburg in a baseball game.

