Blank check: Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy writes off Bettendorf Pleasant Valley with nothing but zeroes 10-0

Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy's version of rock-solid pitching completely stymied Bettendorf Pleasant Valley 10-0 in Iowa high school baseball on June 15.

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon proves to be too much for Williamsburg 5-2

Mt. Vernon Mount Vernon grabbed a 5-2 victory at the expense of Williamsburg on June 15 in Iowa baseball.

In recent action on June 6, Mt Vernon Mount Vernon faced off against Central DeWitt and Williamsburg took on Anamosa on June 7 at Williamsburg High School.

Van Horne Benton rides to cruise-control win over South Tama County 8-3

Van Horne Benton lit up the scoreboard on June 15 to propel past South Tama County for an 8-3 victory in an Iowa high school baseball matchup

