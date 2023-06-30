Just a bit better: Cedar Rapids Prairie slips past Epworth Western Dubuque 3-2

Cedar Rapids Prairie derailed Epworth Western Dubuque's hopes after a 3-2 verdict at Cedar Rapids Prairie High on June 30 in Iowa baseball action.

In recent action on June 26, Cedar Rapids Prairie faced off against Dubuque Hempstead.

Cedar Rapids Xavier ends the party for Dubuque Hempstead 9-5

Riding a wave of production, Cedar Rapids Xavier surfed over Dubuque Hempstead 9-5 during this Iowa baseball game.

Recently on June 26, Dubuque Hempstead squared off with Cedar Rapids Prairie in a baseball game.

Dubuque Senior hits passing gear early to lap Waterloo West 9-2

Dubuque Senior rode the wave after a hot start and cruised to a 9-2 win over Waterloo West on June 30 in Iowa baseball.

Recently on June 23, Waterloo West squared off with Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy in a baseball game.

Dubuque Senior wallops Waterloo West 7-2

Dubuque Senior rolled past Waterloo West for a comfortable 7-2 victory for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 30.

In recent action on June 23, Waterloo West faced off against Cedar Rapids CR Kennedy.

