Aplington-Parkersburg charged Denver and collected a 4-1 victory in Iowa high school baseball action on June 26.
In recent action on June 21, Aplington-Parkersburg faced off against Le Grand East Marshall.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.