The cardiac kids of Aplington-Parkersburg unleashed every advantage to outlast Waterloo Columbus 5-4 for an Iowa high school baseball victory on May 30.
In recent action on May 18, Waterloo Columbus faced off against Waterloo West and Aplington-Parkersburg took on New Hampton on May 23 at Aplington-Parkersburg High School.
