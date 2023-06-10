Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Ankeny Centennial broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 16-2 explosion on Davenport Central for an Iowa high school baseball victory on June 10.

In recent action on June 3, Davenport Central faced off against Williamsburg and Ankeny Centennial took on Independence on May 27 at Ankeny Centennial High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.