Birthday bash: Cedar Falls swept by Linn-Mar despite big night for Tigers lead-off

CEDAR FALLS – The Tigers lost both parts of a Friday night doubleheader to Linn-Mar Lions by one point, despite a strong performance by the Tigers' top hitter.

Defensive errors and surrendered hits dragged down a strong showing on offense in both games, resulting in outcomes of 8-7 and 6-5.

“If we field the ball and throw it, then we win a couple, or we have a chance, at least – a better chance,” head coach Brett Williams said. “And we just didn’t take care of the ball tonight.”

However, Ben Phillips still recorded a strong night in the batter’s box for the Tigers. In total, the senior hit three doubles for three RBIs and scored five runs to ring in his 18th birthday.

“He’s our guy, he’s been our stalwart for the last two years in that one spot and gets us started,” Williams said. “And he does a really nice job. He’s a good player."

Starting with an RBI from McKade Jelinek, Linn-Marr started the opening game off 3-0. But, the Tigers answered back by loading the bases in the bottom of the first, allowing senior Jaden Kramer to hammer in two runners with a single. Cedar Falls gave up another run, but Kramer returned to the plate with a solo home run. However, three fly balls in a row followed, keeping the Tigers down 4-3.

Problems in pitching and costly errors also plagued their defense in the first game, costing them three more runs by the sixth inning.

In the bottom of the seventh, Cedar Falls found their stride and got two runners on base with the scorching hot Phillips on deck.

Phillips scored both with a double, then beat the catcher’s mitt on an RBI single by sophomore Colin Coonradt to force the game into extra innings.

In the eighth, Will Starnes made a base hit, but a high throw to first let him advance to first, opening the way for senior Manny Weiss to run him in with a sacrifice bunt for Linn-Mar.

Unable to get anyone on base, Cedar Falls lost the game 8-7.

“We also have to be able to hit the ball a little bit,” Williams said. “When we’re not fielding great, then we’ve got to come and have disciplined at-bats, and we struck out a little too much tonight.”

Coming into the second game, Phillips clocked a lead-off double to left-center, while a passed ball and a groundout by Logan Wroe let him score another tying run.

Phillips hit his third double of the night in the second inning to give the Tigers the lead.

Despite the offensive production, the Tigers’ defensive woes carried into the second game.

Pitching gave up three hits in the fifth, which combined with an error, resulted in four runs for the Lions to retake the lead.

The Tigers brought in two more runs in the sixth, including one more by Phillips, then held the Lions at the top of the sixth and seventh.

However, Kramer was tagged out at home, stopping them from getting the tie. A final strikeout then concluded the second game 6-5 in favor of Linn Mar.

Linescores Game 1 Linn-Mar 8, Cedar Falls 7 Linn-Mar; 300, 112; 01 – 8; 15; 0 Cedar Falls; 200; 110; 30 – 7; 10; 4 Read, Kramer (7) and Martin. Rath, Reints (5) and Strassburg. 2B – LM: Kramer. 2B – CF: Phillips. 3B: Steinlage. HR: Kramer. Game 2 Linn-Mar 6, Cedar Falls 5 Linn-Mar; 101; 040; 0 – 6; 8; 1 Cedar Falls; 120; 002; 0 – 5; 4; 4 Weiss, Norton (2), Harris and Murrin. Woods, Strassburg (6) and Buskohl. 2B – CF: Phillips (2).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.