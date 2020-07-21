Baseball: Tuesday's substate results, Northwoods League results
Baseball: Tuesday's substate results, Northwoods League results

Prep

Class 1A

Finals

Substate 1

Remsen St. Mary’s 2, Newell-Fonda 0

Substate 2

Mason City Newman 3, Madrid 2

Substate 3

South Winneshiek 3,0

Substate 4

North Cedar vs. Notre Dame, ppd. to July 22

Substate 5

Don Bosco 12, H-L-V 2

Substate 6

Martensdale-St. Marys 11, Mount Ayr 3

Substate 7

Council Bluffs St. Albert 9, CAM 5

Substate 8

Kingsley-Pierson 9, Logan-Magnolia 5

Class 2A

Substate 1

West Lyon 3, Unity Christian 0

Substate 2

Dike-New Hartford 12, Pocahontas Area 0 (5 innings)

Substate 3

North Linn 6, New Hampton 3

Substate 4

Durant 6, Monticello 0

Substate 5

Mid-Prairie vs. Central Lee, ppd. to July 22

Substate 6

Van Meter 12, Cardinal 6

Substate 7

Des Moines Christian 3, Panorama 2

Substate 8

Treynor 3, Carroll Kuemper 1

Northwoods League

Minnesota-Iowa Pod

Waterloo 6, St. Cloud 2

Mankato 1, Willmar 0

