Baseball: Tuesday's substate results, Northwoods League results

Prep
Class 1A
Finals
Substate 1
Remsen St. Mary’s 2, Newell-Fonda 0
Substate 2
Mason City Newman 3, Madrid 2
Substate 3
South Winneshiek 3,0
Substate 4
North Cedar vs. Notre Dame, ppd. to July 22
Substate 5
Don Bosco 12, H-L-V 2
Substate 6
Martensdale-St. Marys 11, Mount Ayr 3
Substate 7
Council Bluffs St. Albert 9, CAM 5
Substate 8
Kingsley-Pierson 9, Logan-Magnolia 5
Class 2A
Substate 1
West Lyon 3, Unity Christian 0
Substate 2
Dike-New Hartford 12, Pocahontas Area 0 (5 innings)
Substate 3
North Linn 6, New Hampton 3
Substate 4
Durant 6, Monticello 0
Substate 5
Mid-Prairie vs. Central Lee, ppd. to July 22
Substate 6
Van Meter 12, Cardinal 6
Substate 7
Des Moines Christian 3, Panorama 2
Substate 8
Treynor 3, Carroll Kuemper 1
Northwoods League
Minnesota-Iowa Pod
Waterloo 6, St. Cloud 2
Mankato 1, Willmar 0
