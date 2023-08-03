The 2023 all-metro baseball team featured two players selected for the third consecutive year and nine repeat selections.

Metro baseball coaches Bob Etringer of Columbus Catholic, Brett Williams of Cedar Falls, Eric Jesse of East and Tom Ulses of West selected the team that was released today.

East's Justin Thomas and Columbus' Nick Merrifield earned all-metro honors for the third straight year.

In addition to Thomas and Merrifield, Colin Coonradt and Shae Buskohl of Cedar Falls, Connor Knudtson and Tomas Steele of Columbus, Maddox Harn and DeMaris Henderson of East and Tayvon Homolar of West made return appearances on the all-metro team.

Justin Thomas

Thomas led the Trojans with a 7-2 record on the mound with a 1.12 ERA and 1.26 WHIP across 56.1 innings. The senior also hit at a .310 average with one home run, one triple and 14 doubles after returning from Tommy John Surgery at the beginning of the year.

Nick Merrifield

Merrifield also posted a strong two-way showing in his junior season with the Sailors. Merrifield went 5-1 on the mound with a 1.95 ERA and 1.29 WHIP while slashing .341/.545/.390. Merrifield's .545 on-base percentage ranked first on Columbus as did the junior's 14 stolen bases.

Cedar Falls

Cedar Falls led the way with six selections for the second consecutive year while the other three schools each placed four players on the team.

The Tigers advanced to the Class 4A State tournament four the first time since 2020, winning a metro-best 28 games before falling in the state semifinals to Ames.

Coonradt blasted nine home runs, six triples and 11 doubles to lead the metro in extra-base hits while driving in a team-high 45 runs in his junior season. Logan Wroe led Cedar Falls in hits with 55 including 18 extra-base knocks. Buskohl threw the most innings for Cedar Falls (46.1) while recording a 1.81 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 4-3 record.

Drew Grete slashed .352/.424/.409 in his senior season and plated 20 runs in 30 games. Teeghen Rath finished second to Coonradt with five home runs and plated 30 runs in his junior season.

Reece Reints backed up a strong sophomore campaign, becoming a top option on the mound for the Tigers. The junior threw 44.1 innings, posting a 2.21 ERA and 1.13 WHIP. His season is highlighted with a perfect game against Independence on June 27.

Columbus

Myles Gardner earned all-metro honors, leading Columbus with a .432 batting average and eight doubles while also posting a perfect 3-0 record on the mound. Steele slashed .356/.438/.465 in a strong junior season. Knudtson led the Sailors with 31 RBIs and recorded a 1.94 ERA in eight appearances on the mound.

East

East's Harn built off a successful freshman season with a strong sophomore outing, slashing .312/.464/.440 and going 4-3 with a 1.43 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 54.0 innings on the mound. Henderson led the Trojans with a .344 batting average, .540 on-base percentage and .516 slugging percentage. Tye Schellhorn finished second to Henderson with a .318 batting average while collecting a pair of saves on the mound.

West

West's Homolar rounded out his junior season with a team-high 20 RBIs, .315 batting average and 34 hits. Brady Dean earned his first selection to the all-metro team in his sophomore season eating up 39.2 innings for the Wahawks on the mound while averaging .228 at the plate.

Josh Willis earned all-metro honors in his senior season after driving in 13 runs on a .291 batting average. Cael Caughron rounded out West's selections with a .305 batting average and nine doubles. The junior led the Wahawks with a .439 on-base percentage.

