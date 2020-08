Area players named to IHSBCA all-state baseball teams

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three members of the Class 1A state champion Don Bosco of Gilbertville baseball team were named first team all-state by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association.

Starting pitcher Lewis Havel, shortstop Cael Frost and outfielder Ryan Naughton earned the honors for the Dons who won their second state title in school history with a dramatic 3-2 win over Mason City Newman in the 1A state title game.

Frost, a junior, led the state in both home runs (9) and runs batted in (43). Frost also scored 39 times and stole 13 bases while hitting .493.

Naughton, a sophomore, batted .456 and scored 35 times.

Havel went 5-0 with a .66 earned run average. In 42 2/3 innings pitched he allowed just 30 hits and struck out 56 batters. He also led the Dons with 17 stolen bases and hit .371.

Waterloo West junior Mitch Fordyce was named third-team as a catcher. Fordyce led the Wahawks with a .410 batting average.

In Class 3A, Waverly-Shell Rock had three selections.