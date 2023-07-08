PARKERSBURG – For the Neuroths, sports are a family affair.

Nick is a four-sport athlete for Aplington-Parkersburg, but, as a current member of the Falcons’ baseball team, America’s pastime makes for his current area of focus.

As he hits in the second spot of the Falcons’ lineup, it’s not unheard of for his father Kirk to be behind home plate calling balls and strikes, his older brother Connor to be umpiring in the field and his mother Suzanne to be handling public address duties from the press box.

After 15 years as an umpire and running the little league program in Dike, Kirk stepped away from officiated though he continued to volunteer to help other AP sports.

However, he returned to the diamond three years ago when Connor got his license. According to Kirk, the shortage of umpires served as his motivation to come back.

“It’s not fair to the kids not to be able to have a chance to play summer baseball because they can’t find umpires, or they only get one umpire and it’s tough for the one guy to try to do the whole game,” Kirk said. “So yeah, I just got back into it so the kids can enjoy a good experience.”

In addition to baseball, Kirk officiates football and volleyball in the fall, and basketball in the winter. During indoor track, he can be found in the press box.

Connor added that sports are an important part of the Neuroths’ lives and have help them to bond. Helping out during the shortage is their way of giving back and helping to maintain the biggest source of their connection.

“It’s kind of like our second home,” Connor said. “Whether it’s a sports diamond, a field, or in the gym, it’s just something we’ve always grown up around. That’s something that we’ve always done, whatever we need to do to help out the school, or whatever we need to do to make sure the game is played, especially at this time with the umpire shortage.”

According to Nick, the experience doesn’t come without its headaches. There are the occasional strikes and calls which don’t go the youngest Neuroth’s way that bother him – the same as if anyone else umped a game.

“When I’m at the plate, sometimes, I feel like my zones might be a little bigger than other people’s and that causes me to have more strikes,” Nick said. “He said it’s not, but I don’t know. For me, it feels that way. But, I think he does a pretty good job.”

Kirk explained that he is just focused on ensuring fair play.

“It’s good to experience,” Kirk said. “I know as a son, he probably thinks I’m harder on him than the other kids, but I try to keep the integrity of the game and call the game fair.”

While some calls can lead to frustration, Nick said being the son and brother of two officials comes with benefits off the diamond which help him improve his game.

“Just knowing that they’re always around the game helping me,” Nick said. “He sees something wrong and… he’s there to talk to me after the game, saying: ‘Oh, you can do this and can do that,’ just still be like a coach to me as well as umping the game.”

With the postseason upon them and baseball season quickly coming to a close, Nick will soon transition to training for football.

He knows, however, that the rest of the Neuroths will be there and that the family that plays together stays together.

