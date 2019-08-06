DES MOINES — A quartet of Northeast Iowa baseball players received first team honors on the Iowa Newspaper Association all-state team released today.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck junior Tyler Tscherter, Don Bosco sophomore Cael Frost and St. Ansgar senior Collin Kramer were first team selections in Class 1A. Denver’s Brock Farley made the first team list in Class 2A.
Tscherter compiled an 8-2 pitching record with 106 strikeouts and a 1.61 ERA while battling .545 with 11 home runs and 48 RBIs for the Rebels.
Kramer was also a dominant pitcher on the mound for St. Ansgar. He accumulated a 12-0 record with 113 strikeouts and a 1.09 ERA. Kramer hit .359 with a team-high 31 RBIs.
Frost was one of three Dons selected to all-state teams. The shortstop hit .520 with 6 home runs, 46 RBIs, 54 runs scored and 21 steals. Seniors Kendall Becker and Bryce Shares were named to the second team in Class 1A after helping Don Bosco reach the Class 1A state semifinals.
State qualifier South Winneshiek had a Class 1A third team selection in Noah Tieskoetter.
In Class 2A, Farley secured a spot on the first team at first base after batting .539 with eight home runs and 40 RBIs. New Hampton junior Hunter Pesek was a third team pick after batting .426 with 11 extra base hits, 40 RBIs and 17 steals for a Chickasaws team that reached its first state tournament.
All-state captains were Josh Fitzgerald of Mason City Newman in Class 1A, North Linn’s Jake Hilmer in Class 2A, Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Garrett Finley in Class 3A and Johnston’s Peyton Williams in Class 4A.
2019 All-State Baseball
CLASS 1A
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers: Blaine Harpenau, so. Remsen St. Mary, Keaton Parker, sr., Alburnett, Caleb Banowetz, jr., Calamus-Wheatland.
Catcher: Colby Page, sr., SE Warren
First Base: Reed Stallman, so., Alburnett
Infielders: Evan Paulson, sr., Newman Catholic, Cael Frost, so., Don Bosco, Tyler Tscherter, jr., Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Outfielders: Josh Fitzterald, sr., Newman Catholic, Hunter Rickles, sr., Calamus-Wheatland, Dylan Fry, sr., Belle Plaine.
Utility: Colin Kramer, sr., St. Ansgar, Drew Schurke, sr., AR-WE-VA
SECOND TEAM (area only)
Outfield: Kendall Becker, sr., Don Bosco.
Utility: Bryce Schares, sr., Don Bosco.
THIRD TEAM (area only)
Utility: Noah Tieskoetter, jr., South Winneshiek.
Class 2A
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers: Jake Hilmer, sr., North Linn, Briar Rowley, sr., Estherville-Lincoln Central, Hunter Dekkers, jr., West Sioux.
Catcher: Connor Lange, sr., Missouri Valley.
First Base: Brock Farley, sr., Denver.
Infielders: Christian Davidson, so., Pocahontas Area, Jalyn Gramstad, jr., West Lyon, Aiden Brock, jr., Hinton.
Outfielders: Owen Grover, sr., Beckman Catholic, David Seber, sr., North Linn, Tyler Hopp, sr., Central Lee.
Utility: Jace Davidson, sr., Pocahontas Area, Colin McCrabb, sr., Wilton
THIRD TEAM (area only)
Outfield: Hunter Pesek, jr., New Hampton.
Class 3A
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers: Rick Atkins, sr., Marion, Lucas Bixby, sr., Central DeWitt, Bryson Bastian, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier.
Catcher: Garrett Finley, sr., Central DeWitt.
First Base: Austin Simpson, sr., Fairfield.
Infielders: Kyle Moeder, sr., Cedar Rapids Xavier, Brett Sears, sr., Harlan, Mike Pithan, sr., Sioux City Heelan.
Outfielders: Casey Young, jr. Winterset, Brady Kauzlarich, so., Centerville, Eric Salazar, jr., Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
Utility: Nick Gottilla, sr., Davenport Assumption, Spencer Kleene, jr., Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Class 4A
FIRST TEAM
Pitchers: Marcus Morgan, so., Iowa City West, Jacob Tobey, sr., Johnston, Ty Langenberg, jr., Urbandale.
Catcher: Calvin Harris, sr., Western Dubuque.
First Base: Peyton Williams, sr., Johnston.
Infielders: Alex Pentergast, jr., Des Moines Roosevelt, Sam Link, sr., Dubuque Senior, Adam Schneider, sr., Southeast Polk.
Outfielders: Andrew Nord, sr., Johnston, Jason Strunk, sr., Iowa City West, Evan Martin, jr., Southeast Polk.
Utility: Jack Young, jr., Pleasant Valley, Carter Baumler, jr., Dowling Catholic.
