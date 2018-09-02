Four players earned repeat honors on the 2018 All-Metro baseball team selected by the respective coaches at Cedar Falls, Waterloo Columbus, Waterloo East and Waterloo West.
Selected to the team for the second consecutive year were Casey Sole of Cedar Falls, Parker Westhoff of Columbus, Noah Susong of West and Cameron Berinobis of East.
Sole, a junior, led the Tigers with 27 runs batted in while batting .301. Mitch Young led Cedar Falls with a .377 average and scored 38 runs while stealing 21 bases. Tanner Schiefelbein led the Tigers with five pitching wins.
Tate Johnson, a junior, and Jacob Renda, a senior, also made the team for the Tigers.
Westhoff was one of five Sailors named to the team. He hit .232 and was 2-3 on the mound. Sophomores Ben Sinnott and Ray Seidel also made the team, along with juniors Robbie Porth and Blake Freeseman. Sinnott led the Sailors with a .437 average and had 12 doubles and a team-best 31 RBIs.
Susong, a junior who earned all-state honors, batted .364 with 12 doubles, two home runs, 21 runs scored and 22 RBIs for the Wahawks. He was joined on the team by freshman teammate Carter Schulte and senior Carter Meyerhoff.
East's Berinobis batted .234 and led the Trojans in innings pitched. He was joined on the team by his freshman teammate, Jaxson Bentley, who led East with a .272 batting average.
