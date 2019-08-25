A total of seven athletes secured repeat selections onto the 15-player 2019 All-Metro baseball team as voted on by the coaches of Cedar Falls, Columbus, East and West.
Cedar Falls and Columbus led the way with five All-Metro selections.
The Tigers returned seniors Casey Sole, Mitch Young and Tate Johnson to the annual honor team alongside a pair of newcomers in sophomores Drew Hoth and Gage Flanscha.
Sole was a valuable catcher in addition to leading Cedar Falls with two home runs and 22 RBIs. Young posted a team-high .321 batting average, Johnson patrolled the outfield and tallied a .416 on-base percentage while Flansha and Hoth emerged as valuable corner infielders their sophomore campaigns.
Columbus also had senior leadership in Tristan Wright, Blake Freeseman and Robbie Porth. Junior Ben Sinnott returned to the All-Metro team and freshman Carter Gallagher made his All-Metro debut.
Sinnott led the Sailors with a .427 batting average, two home runs and 37 RBIs. Gallagher and Wright each posted batting averages above .370 with Wright stealing 31 bases. Freeseman recorded a 7-0 pitching record and Porth finished with a .472 on-base percentage.
Waterloo West was led by third-year All-Metro selection Noah Susong, who recovered from injury to post a .358 batting average with two home runs and 17 RBIs in 67 plate appearances. A trio of Wahawk sophomores, Mitch Fordyce, Carter Schulte and Sam Moore, are also All-Metro seasons.
Schulte led the Wahawks with 20 runs scored and was a valuable pitcher, holding opposition to a .183 batting average. Fordyce hit .394 with two home runs and 22 RBIs and Moore hit .309 with nine steals in nine attempts.
Waterloo East’s senior outfielder Michael Ginther secured a place on the team after recording a .449 on-base percentage and leading the Trojans with 11 runs scored.
