A host of Northeast Iowa baseball standouts were named to the 2019 all-district teams released Tuesday by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association.
Cedar Falls senior infielder Mitch Young was a first-team selection in Class 4A while Casey Sole of the Tigers and Waterloo West’s Mitch Fordyce were named to the second team.
Don Bosco’s Class 1A state tournament team features three first-team selections in senior pitcher Bryce Schares, senior outfielder Kendall Becker and sophomore Cael Frost.
New Hampton, which made the Class 2A state tournament field, has four all-district first-teamers in senior catcher Wyatt Stochl, senior infielder Max Babcock, junior outfielder Hunter Pesek and senior Mason Cleveland.
IHSBCA all-district
Area players only
CLASS 1A
Northeast district — Bryce Schares, sr. (Don Bosco), Collin Kramer, sr. (St. Ansgar), Ethan Luzum, soph. (South Winneshiek), Connor Franzen, sr. (Wapsie Valley), Kendall Becker, sr. (Don Bosco), Mark Williams, jr. (St. Ansgar), Cael Frost, soph. (Don Bosco), Trevor Sauerbrei, soph. (Wapsie Valley), Noah Tieskoetter, jr. (South Winneshiek).
Central district — Tyler Tscherter, jr. (Gladbrook-Reinbeck), Ryan McLean, jr. (North Tama), , Ben Macy, soph. (AGWSR), Ethan Schmidt, jr. (Clarksville), Tyler Morrison, sr. (North Tama), Hale Hulme, sr. (North Tama).
CLASS 2A
Northeast district — Reece Beuter, jr. (Dike-New Hartford), Steven Nicolay, sr. (Oelwein), Wyatt Stochl, sr. (New Hampton), Brock Farley, jr. (Denver), Max Babcock, sr. (New Hampton), Hunter Pesek, jr. (New Hampton), Brooks Hovden, sr. (North Fayette Valley), Mason Cleveland, sr. (New Hampton), Dom Robertson, sr. (Oelwein).
CLASS 3A
Northeast district — Connor Havlovic, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock), Colton Slinger, sr. (Charles City), Payton Leonard, jr. (Waverly-Shell Rock), Drake Shelton, sr. (Decorah), Kurby Vowels, sr. (Waverly-Shell Rock).
CLASS 4A
Northeast district — Mitch Young, sr. (Cedar Falls).
