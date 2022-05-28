A Tale of Two Games: Cedar Falls splits doubleheader with Xavier

CEDAR FALLS – The Tigers would win one game 3-2 at the bottom of the seventh and lose another 17-13 in extra innings in a doubleheader with Cedar Rapids Xavier.

A walk-off hit deep to right in the first game and surrendered, seven-run and three-run leads in the second decided the evening in a tale of two games. It also delivered the first loss of the season for Cedar Falls.

“To say I’m disappointed with the split, it’s hard,” head coach Brett Williams said. “Because you go in a game like that in the beginning and you’re up 8-1 into three innings, you know, you feel like you’re on your way to a chance to win it – and a few plays here and there and we do win it.”

On Friday, the Tigers took to Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex to play the Saints. Cedar Falls gave up a run at the top of the first inning and failed to score in the bottom.

Junior Shae Buskohl then corrected the course, allowing no one on base for two innings and no runs in five. But it would take the Tigers until the bottom of the fifth to exploit it. Senior Caleb Raisty would tie the game with a single. Cedar Falls took the lead one inning later when sophomore Logan Wroe drove in a run on another single to give the Tigers the lead.

After surrendering a run, Max Steinlage relieved Buskohl. Steinlage held the line, keeping the game tied. After keeping the Saints from taking the lead, the Tigers managed to load the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh. Steinlage made a solid hit to right to end the first game 3-2.

“I knew it right away I had to do a job and coming in to pitch and coming in to hit, it was trying to get the ball in the air, far out in the outfield, for us to score,” Steinlage said. “And that’s exactly what I did.”

The second game would also see a run given up by the Tigers in the first, but this time, they wouldn’t wait long to even the game back up, courtesy of a fly by Steinlage. Icing Xavier’s bats for two innings, Cedar Falls made a breakthrough, scoring five runs on six hits in the second inning.

However, the game was far from over. In the fourth, sophomore Teeghen Rath lost his no-hitter and gave up two runs. At the top of the fifth, the Tigers gave up five more runs, bringing the game to 8-8.

“I think that’s a good team that’s going to fight when they’re down,” Williams said. “They’re not a team that’s going to roll over and say; ‘Hey, here you go.’ They made a pitching change and we started swinging and missing a little bit, and we base runners on and opportunities in a lot of those innings. They just couldn’t get it done.”

The Saints took the lead with a run in the sixth only for the Tigers to take it right back with four of their own. With the score 12-9, the Saints stayed alive by tying it in the seventh and forcing the game into extra innings.

In the ninth, Xavier junior Brody Hoffman knocked in two runners. Three more would follow. The Tigers would score once more at the bottom of the inning but did not manage to tie the game.

The game ended 17-13 for a Saints win.

“We’re going to learn from this, we’re going to be a better team because of a game like this,” Williams said. “And it’s just tough luck, and that’s baseball for you, sometimes.”

Linescores

First game

Xavier; 100;000;1 – 2;5;0

Cedar Falls; 000;011;1 – 3;7;0

Hamlet, Eden (6) and Hoffman. Buskohl, Steinlage and Strassburg.

2B – CF: Kramer, Coonradt and Steinlage.

Second game

Xavier; 100;251;305 – 17;14;4

Cedar Falls; 152;004;001 – 13;16;3

Brecht, Schenk (2), Lange (6) and Eden. Rath, Marsh (5), Steinlage (6), Strassburg (7), Grete (9) and Strassburg and Buskohl (7).

2B – CF: Raisty.

