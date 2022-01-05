Area roundup: WSR downs New Hampton Monday night

With their road game against New Hampton tied 12-12 after one quarter of play Monday night, the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawks kicked things into high gear and went ahead 32-16 at halftime. They stayed in front the rest of the way en route to a 64-41 victory. Cole Marsh (24 points), Keaton Farmer (16 points) and Cole Hotz (10 points) led the way for WSR.

Boys basketball

Aplington-Parkersburg 99 Jesup 60

The J-Hawks never led in Monday's game. Carson Lienau and Corbin Fuelling each scored 17 points for Jesup.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 83 Hudson 65

While the Pirates outscored the Rebels 44-42 in the second half, they were already down 41-21 at halftime, resulting in the loss. Cullin Ugrin led the way with 25 points while Camden Davis chipped in 17 points. Lyle Olsen added 13.

WSR 59 Mason City 45

The Go-Hawks went up 41-22 by halftime and never looked back. Farmer led the way with 28 points while Marsh added 17 points.

Tripoli 53 Don Bosco 33

No stats or scoring summary was available for this one.

Aplington-Parkersburg 93 Union 33

The Knights managed to keep things close after one quarter of play as they trailed just 15-12. They were outscored by 26 in the second quarter and it only got worse from there. Union didn't post any stats online after the game.

Columbus Catholic 60 Crestwood 52

With the game tied at halftime, the Sailors outpaced Crestwood by eight in the second half. Ben Trost led the way with 24 points while Carter Gallagher added 15.

Grundy Center 54 Jesup 50

After going up 16-7 at the end of the first quarter, the J-Hawks fell behind and were outscored each period the rest of the way. Lienau led the way with 20 points and 13 rebounds. Fuelling added 13 while Jack Miller chipped in 12.

Dunkerton 85 Valley Lutheran 32

This one was never in question. Preston Gillespie (25 points), Casey Gardner (16 points, 14 assists) and Kaden Behrens (14 points) led the way for the Raiders. Adric Schmitz and Jace Johnson each had nine points with Johnson contributing 18 rebounds for Valley Lutheran.

Wapsie Valley 64 Denver 60

It was quite the battle with the game tied 16-16 after one quarter before the Warriors went up 30-23 at the half. The Cyclones cut the deficit to four heading into the fourth, but weren't able to pull ahead and get the win. No stats were posted online.

Waterloo Christian 64 GMG 43

Drew Wagner led the way with an outstanding 35 points and 10 boards. Bryce Adams contributed 15 points while Aaron Zwack added 10.

Girls basketball

Colo-Nesco 39 Don Bosco 9

The Dons went up 6-5 after one quarter of play, but only managed three free throws the rest of the way. No stats were available for this game.

Jesup 56 Aplington-Parkersburg 51

The J-Hawks got off to a 13-6 start and held on the rest of the way to get the win. They didn't post stats online after the game.

GMG 35 Dunkerton 19

The Raiders fell behind 18-4 at halftime and couldn't climb back. No stats were available online.

WSR 66 New Hampton 42

The Go-Hawks never had any problems in this one. Katelyn Eggena led the way with 18 points.

Aplington-Parkersburg 57 Union 22

The Knights never led in this one. No stats were available online.

Columbus Catholic 52 Crestwood 45

Leading 40-24 entering the fourth quarter, the Sailors had to fight off a ferocious comeback attempt by Crestwood. They pulled it off in the end as Natalie Steele (13 points), Eva Christensen (12 points) and Chloe Butler (10 points) were all excellent.

Hudson 43 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 27

The Pirates never had any trouble in this one as Macey McKenna (18 points, 14 rebounds) and Addie Rhoades (12 points) were outstanding.

Jesup 53 Grundy Center 42

Trailing 32-31 entering the fourth quarter, the J-Hawks caught fire the rest of the way to get the win. No stats were available for this game.

Denver 64 Wapsie Valley 16

The Cyclones were dominant from the onset. Reese Johnson (18 points), Grace Hennessy (16 points) and Sydney Eggena (11 points) led the way.

Tripoli 37 Don Bosco 28

The Dons outscored Tripoli 13-4 in the fourth quarter, but it was too little, too late. No stats were available for this one.

Waterloo Christian 57 GMG 44

Leading just 13-11 after one quarter of play, the Regents outscored GMG 16-5 in the second quarter and held on the rest of the way. Stats were not available for this game.

Cedar Falls 45 Prairie 39

The Tigers went up 24-14 at the midway point and managed to hold Prairie off the rest of the way. Stats were not available online.

CPU 40 WSR 34

Trailing 21-11 at halftime, the Go-Hawks cut the deficit to three entering the fourth quarter. They weren't able to pull off the comeback, however. Eggena scored 14 points to lead the way for Waverly.

Bowling

West boys fall, girls win against Dubuque Senior

The Wahawk girls came away with the 2743-2711 victory as Sydney Wilson led the team with a score of 440. The West boys were defeated 3070-2944 with Tayvon Homolar leading the Wahawks with a score of 441.

Swimming

Dubuque Hempstead 117 Waterloo West 53

No individual scores were available for this meet.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0