Area roundup: Waterloo West stays unbeaten with win over Lin-Mar

The Waterloo West girls basketball team just keeps on winning.

Th Wahawks are currently No. 2 in the girls 5A polls while their opponent Tuesday, Lin Mar, is No. 15. The rankings didn't matter to West as they easily took care of business 56-38.

West was ahead just 30-23 at halftime, but the Wahawks outscored Lin-Mar 14-5 in the third quarter and ultimately prevailed. West didn't post any stats online after the game.

Girls basketball

CRW 76 Waterloo East 32

The Trojans fell behind 35-2 after just one quarter of play and it didn't get much better the rest of the night. East didn't post stats for the game online.

Aplington-Parkersburg 56 Columbus Catholic 31

Aplington-Parkersburg outscored the Sailors each quarter on the way to an easy victory. Maddy Knipp led Columbus with nine points.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy 70 Cedar Falls 64

The Tigers got out to a 22-17 lead after one quarter and fought throughout the entire game, but CRK ended up handing them their first loss of the season by the end of it. Cedar Falls didn't post stats online.

Dunkerton 41 Tripoli 38

The Raiders pulled out their first win of the year. After leading 19-12 at the midway point, Dunkerton was outscored in the third quarter 14-4 and trailed by three entering the final quarter. The Raiders rallied and earned the win. No stats were available after the game.

Collins-Maxwell 89 Valley Lutheran 7

It wasn't an easy night for the Crusaders. Taylor Mauser scored six of the team's seven points.

Jesup 60 Sumner-Fredericksburg 48

The J-Hawks went up 20-10 after one and, aside from a Sumner-Fredericksburg run in the third quarter, had little trouble pulling out the victory. Jesup didn't post stats online after the game.

Wapsie Valley 38 Hudson 29

It was a low-scoring affair that the Warriors ultimately won. Macey McKenna had an excellent night for the Pirates with 14 points and 14 rebounds.

Union 41 Oelwein 28: The Knights won for the second consecutive game. A scoring breakdown and stats were not available for this game.

Boys basketball

Union 71 Oelwein 53

The Knights were well-rested after a busy first week of action and it showed in the easy win after they went up 21-6 after just one quarter of play. No stats were available for the game.

Aplington-Parkersburg 96 Columbus Catholic 31

The game was never in question as the Sailors were outscored every quarter, including 19-0 in the third. Columbus didn't post stats for this game.

Jesup 64 Sumner-Fredericksburg 62 OT

It was a back-and-forth affair as the J-Hawks were behind by seven after one, ahead by two at the midway point, down one after three quarters, and tied at the end of regulation. Jesup ultimately edged out Sumner by one basket in the extra period. Parker McHone led the way with 20 points, Corbin Fuelling had 18, Carson Lienau contributed 14 points and 16 rebounds, and Brevin Dahl added 10 points.

Wapsie Valley 67 Hudson 38

The Pirates fell behind early and could never recover. Lyle Olsen led the way with 13 points.

Collins-Maxwell 57 Valley Lutheran 36

Adric Schmitz (13 points) and Donovan Elmore (10 points) did their part to help Valley Lutheran, but the Crusaders ultimately ended up losing.

Dunkerton 74 Tripoli 38

The Raiders started off hot and never cooled down as they remain undefeated on the season. Preston Gillespie and Casey Gardner each had 24 points for Dunkerton with Gardner also adding 11 rebounds.

Wrestling

Waverly-Shell Rock girls meet a huge event

WSR, Union, Denver, and Cedar Falls were just a few of the nearly 30 teams to attend the Go-Hawk Girls Invite. Overall team scores weren't available, but we know how the individuals did.

Seven of the 10 Cedar Falls wrestlers placed with Becca Nicholson earning second place in the 113 spot to lead the Tigers. Denver had just two wrestlers competing, but Chloe Bloker took home second place in the 132 spot for the Cyclones. All four Union wrestlers placed and Jillian Worthen was the 106 champion. The host Go-Hawks had 18 wrestlers competing and 13 of them ultimately placed. WSR's Haidyn Snyder (145), Macey Smith (132), Lily Stough (126), Brinley Meier (120B), and Eva Diaz (120A) all took home first place.

Swimming

Cedar Falls dominates Dubuque

The Tigers defeated Dubuque 123-44. Cedar Falls took first in every event with the exception of the 50 freestyle. The Tigers swept the top three spots in the 200 free, 500 free, and 400 free relay.

Iowa City defeats Waterloo

The Waterloo swim team lost 103-64.

OTHER: No other sports or scores were reported from Tuesday's action.

