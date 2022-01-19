Area roundup: Union snaps losing streak with win over AGWSR

The Union Knights finally snapped their five-game losing streak on Tuesday night with a 72-57 victory over AGWSR. The Knights led just 17-15 after the first quarter, but held a 36-29 advantage at halftime and continued to build on it the rest of the way. Ty Lorenzen led the way with 25 points for Union while TJ Freeland added 20 points.

Boys basketball

Cedar Falls 64 Xavier 30

The Tigers cruised in this one. No stats or scoring summary were available for this game.

Waterloo East 81 Iowa City High 70

The Trojans picked up their second win of the year in a wild game. East jumped out to a 22-12 lead after just one quarter of play, but fell behind 36-32 at the midway point. They still trailed heading into the fourth quarter, but just by one, 54-53. In the fourth quarter, it was all Trojans as they outscored the Little Hawks 28-16 to earn the win. No stats were available for this game.

Iowa City Liberty 61 Waterloo West 58

The Wahawks were playing their first game in two weeks and hung in tough throughout. They were tied 13-13 after one quarter and were down 28-24 at halftime. It was 47-42 heading into the fourth and while West continued to fight, they weren't able to complete the comeback. No stats were available for this game

West Delaware 54 Waverly-Shell Rock 29

No stats or scoring summary were available for this game.

Collins-Maxwell 73 Valley Lutheran 27

The Crusaders fell behind early and continued to fall behind even further the rest of the way. No stats were posted online for this one.

Denver 70 Dike-New-Hartford 59

The Cyclones had to fight back in this one as they were down 19-15 heading into the second quarter. They continued to trail at halftime, 30-28, before going ahead 52-45 at the end of the third and going up further in the fourth to get the win. Denver didn't post any stats online, but DNH was led by Brewer Eiklenborg's 19 points and 14 rebounds. Jacob Stockdale added 13 points.

Clarksville 55 Columbus Catholic 46

The Sailors kept things close throughout the night, but weren't able to pull out the win. Ben Trost led the way with 20 points while Carter Gallagher added 13.

Riceville 50 Janesville 38

Talk about an up and down game. Riceville was dominant in the beginning as they led 17-5 heading into the second quarter, but Janesville outscored them 15-5 in that period to cut the deficit to 22-20. Riceville regained control with a 14-3 third period and while Janesville's offense got on track in the fourth, Riceville remained hot as they got the win. No stats were available for this game.

Jesup 59 Sumner-Fredericksburg 43

It was a close game early as the J-Hawks led just 11-10 after one quarter. Jesup outscored the Cougars 28-16 the next two quarters to take control and eventually earn the win. Jack Miller (20 points), Corbin Fuelling (14 points) and Carson Lienau (12 points) led the way for the J-Hawks.

Waterloo Christian 60 Don Bosco 55

The Dons actually led 15-12 after one quarter before the Regents cut the deficit to 26-25 at halftime. Waterloo Christian went up 47-38 heading into the fourth and held Don Bosco off the rest of the way. Aaron Zwack led WC with 21 points, Mason Reisetter added 12 and Bryce Adams chipped in 10. Don Bosco didn't post any stats online.

Girls basketball

Columbus Catholic 43 Clarksville 41

The Sailors snapped a two-game skid with an impressive fourth quarter comeback. Down 34-25 after three quarters of play, Columbus Catholic outscored Clarksville 18-7 in the fourth to pull out the win. The Sailors didn't post stats online for this game.

Jesup 63 Sumner-Fredericksburg 60

This was a good one as the J-Hawks led 15-14 at the end of one and 30-24 at the half before SF tied things up 44-44 heading into the fourth. Jesup just outscored them the rest of the way to get the win. No stats were posted online.

Waterloo Christian 53 Don Bosco 18

This one was never in question as the Regents dominated throughout. No stats were posted for either team.

Dunkerton 39 Tripoli 35

This was a good one as the Panthers went up 11-10 after one before Dunkerton took a 19-15 halftime lead. The Raiders were clinging to a 30-29 lead heading into the final quarter and did enough down the stretch to get the win. No stats were posted for this game.

Riceville 68 Janesville 26

This one was never in question as Riceville led big from the start. No stats were posted for this one.

City High 67 East 34

No stats or scoring summary was available for this game.

Waterloo West 64 Iowa City Liberty 58

After leading by 12 entering the final quarter of play, the Wahawks held off a Liberty comeback attempt and held on for the win. No stats were posted for this game.

Cedar Falls 52 Xavier 48

The Tigers snapped a three game losing streak thanks to a hot start. CFHS went up 20-10 entering the second before Xavier cut the deficit by half entering halftime. They continued to stay in front the rest of the way and get the win. No stats were posted for this game.

Girls bowling

West 2837 Xavier 2210

The Wahawks dominated this one as Ainslee McConaughy led the way with a 409.

Waverly-Shell Rock 2180 North Iowa 1740

The Go-Hawks took care of business with ease as they Amana Ostman led the way with a 349.

Boys bowling

Waterloo West 3193 Xavier 2698

The Wahawks were in control throughout as bowlers Aidan Kohl (452), Ben Geer (447), Tayvon Holomar (443) and Brady Steere (409) all scored over 400.

WSR 2820 North Iowa 2453

The Go-Hawks had no trouble in this one as Gabe Holden (435) and Noah Dougan (428) both went over 400.

Grundy Center 1930 Denver 1744

No stats were available for the Cyclones.

Swimming

CR-Jefferson 98 Waterloo United 72

Waterloo was unable to pull off the team win in this one.

