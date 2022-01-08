Area roundup: Jesup demolishes Charles City

It should be no surprise that the Jesup J-Hawks absolutely throttled the Charles City Comets Thursday night. No quarter-by-quarter scoring summary was available, but by the end the score was 68-27. No stats were posted online.

Girls basketball

DNH 45 Aplington-Parkersburg 33

The Wolverines went up 10-5 after one quarter and slowly continued to build their lead the rest of the way before ultimately taking the victory. Jadyn Petersen was the leading scorer with 12 points while her sister Payton had 13 rebounds.

Denver 62 Hudson 24

No quarter by quarter breakdown was available for this game. Grace Hennessey (18 points), Avery Forde (12 points) and Reese Johnson (11 points) led the way for the Cyclones while Hudson didn't post individual stats online.

Wapsie Valley 55 Union 25

The Knights fell behind early and couldn't catch back up. No stats were posted for this game online.

Jesup 75 Oelwein 35

24 hours after manhandling Charles City, the J-Hawks did the same to Oelwein. After going up 38-25 at halftime, Jesup's defense did the rest of the work. No stats were available online.

Waterloo Christian 43 Collins-Maxwell 40

The Regents battled throughout, trailing 10-9 after one quarter before taking a 20-19 halftime lead. Waterloo Christian then fell behind again, this time 33-31 before outscoring Collins-Maxwell 12-7 in the fourth to get the win. Stats were unavailable for the Regents.

WSR 50 Decorah 34

No stats or scoring summary were available for this game.\

Prairie 58 East 19

The Trojans fell behind early and couldn't catch up later. No individual stats were available for this one.

Boys basketball

Denver 84 Hudson 63

Through one quarter of play, this one looked like it could end up being a stunner as the Pirates led the Cyclones 23-20. Denver got it together from there, going up 42-36 at halftime and pulling away from Hudson in the second half. Denver didn't post stats online for this game, but Hudson was led by Camden Davis (21 points), Oliver Thompson (17 points) and Drew Hansen (13 points).

Prairie 68 East 57

This one also looked like it'd be a stunner early on. The Trojans went up 15-7 after one quarter of play before Prairie took a 25-20 halftime lead. East was left still searching for their first win of the season at the end of the game, though they fought 8-1 Prairie as well as anyone else. Stats were not available online.

Aplington-Parkersburg 82 DNH 55

Credit the Wolverines for keeping it close in the first half as they trailed just 43-34 at that point. AP pulled away in the second half for the win. Brewer Eiklenborg (20 points), Jerek Hall (10 points) and Nathan Graves (10 points) led the Wolverines.

Sumner-Fredericksburg 62 Columbus Catholic 52

The Sailors battled hard throughout and trailed just 34-33 at the midway point. SF continued to edge away in the second half, however. Stats were not posted for this one.

Wapsie Valley 61 Union 49

The Knights fell behind by 17 at halftime to doom their chances. They fought back in the fourth, to their credit as they outscored WV 18-10. No stats were available for this one.

Decorah 65 WSR 50

The Go-Hawks battled through out, but were ultimately outscored in every quarter. No stats were made available online.

Jesup 75 Oelwein 35

The J-Hawks exploded for 48 first half points and their defense was stout throughout. Corbin Fuelling (23 points) and Carson Lienau (17 points and 10 rebounds) led the way.

Waterloo Christian 56 Collins-Maxwell 53

After going up 29-23 at halftime, the Regents fell behind 41-40 entering the fourth quarter. They did their job the rest of the night to get the win, however. Aaron Zwack (18 points), Bryce Adams (13 points) and Drew Wagner (12 points) led the way.

Wrestling

Waverly-Shell Rock girls fall to Decorah 30-21

The Go-Hawks claimed victory at the 120 spot (Eva Diaz, Fall 0:17), the 26 (Lilly Stough, Decision 6-4), the 132 (Macy Smith, Fall 1:20) and the 145 (Haidyn Snyder, Fall 1:04).

Iowa City West beats Waterloo East 53-15

East took home victories in the 195 (Lawrence Taylor III), the 126 (Jessie Small) and the 182 (Eli Sallis).

Waverly-Shell Rock boys demolish Decorah 76-0

The Go-Hawks took home wins in literally every single category.

Denver sweeps triangular

The Cyclones took victories over AGWSR (45-27) and BCLUW (46-27).

Cedar Falls shuts down Wahlert 63-9

The Tigers took home wins in all but three matches.

Columbus Catholic splits triangular

The Sailors took down AP 40-30 before losing to Sumner-Fredericksburg 48-27.

Hudson splits triangular, DNH gets swept

The Pirates got the win over the Wolverines 51-21 before falling to Wapsie Valley 36-29. DNH lost to Wapsie Valley 54-29.

West falls to Dubuque Hempstead 58-18

The Wahawks claimed victories in just three events.

Boys bowling

West beats Iowa City West 2935-2770

Drew Britson was the Wahawks' leading bowler with 427.

Denver takes first in meet

The Cyclones won the Cadillac XBC meet with a final score of 2476. Columbus Catholic finished second with a score of 1773. Peter Menard was the Sailors' leading scorer with 296. Denver didn't post stats.

Cedar Falls downs City High 3017-2863

Five Tigers bowled over 400 with Matthew Edler leading the way at 427.

East falls to Xavier 2791-2467

Tanner Werkmeister led the way with a 405 for the Trojans.

WSR downs Forest City 2690-2526

Gabe Holden led the Go-Hawks with a 431.

Girls bowling

West takes down City West 2681-2235

Sydney Wilson led the Wahawks with a 423.

Columbus Catholic edges Denver 1817-1810

Kylie McComber led the Sailors with a 330. Denver had no stats posted online.

Cedar Falls loses to City High 2936-2713

Myah Brinker led the Tigers with a 426.

East whoops Xavier 2358-2093

Malorie Cary was lead bowler for the Trojans at 365.

WSR beats Forest City 2327-2320

Amanda Ostman was the leading scorer for WSR at 350.

Hockey

Black Hawks handle business against Sioux City

Waterloo got out to a hot start and their defense did the rest as they defeated the Stampede 4-1. Tyler Kostelecky scored first for the Black Hawks midway through the opening period on an assist from Camron VanSickle and John Waldron. Tucker Ness scored seven minutes later on an assist from Waldron and Patrick Geary to make it a 2-0 game.

After a scoreless second period, the Stampede got on the board 4:21 into the third to make it a one-goal game. It was all Hawks from there as Waldron scored four minutes later on an assist from Ben Robertson and Michael LaStarza. Three minutes after that, Conner Schneider added an insurance goal on an assist from VanSickle to give the game it's final score.

NCAA Women's Basketball

Fourth quarter collapse sinks UNI

The UNI Panthers dropped their first game back since they were hit by COVID-19, 60-58 to Valparaiso on Friday. After taking an 18-13 lead at the end of the first quarter, UNI remained in front at the midway point 33-30.

The Panthers looked like victory was in their grasp as they entered the final quarter up 49-40. Whether it was exhaustion or post-COVID condition, UNI was outscored 20-9 in the final quarter of play. Up 58-57 with 51 seconds left, Shay Frederick of Valparaiso made a layup and the ensuing free throw to put them up 60-58 and the Panthers never got another shot off.

Grace Boeffeli (13 points), Maya McDermott (12 points), Nicole Kroeger (10 points) led the way for UNI.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0