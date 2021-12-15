Area roundup: Halli Poock reaches 1,000 career points

Waterloo West's Halli Poock achieved an enormous career milestone Tuesday night as she scored the 1,000th point of her career in a 70-59 win over 10th ranked Cedar Rapids Washington. West held a six-point lead at halftime and outscored Washington by eight in the third quarter to help them earn the win. No individual stats were available for the Wahawks.

Girls basketball

Denver 75 BCLUW 48

The Cyclones jumped out to a 23-point halftime lead and never looked back en route to their seventh win in eight games. Reese Johnson led the way with 25 points, but Grace Hennessey (16 points) and Avery Forde (11 points) also put up solid games to help secure the win.

Dike-New Hartford 75 East Marshall 19

The Wolverines held the Mustangs to single digits in scoring in each quarter as they jumped out to a 33-point lead at halftime and never slowed down. Nearly a third of DNH's points came from sophomore Payton Petersen as she put up 22 points on the evening. Camille Landphair added 10 for the Wolverines.

Jesup 55 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 32

The J-Hawks got out to a 24-6 lead after just one quarter of play and never looked back as they had no trouble against the Rebels. No stats were posted online.

Hudson 42 South Hardin 40

The Pirates jumped out to a 22-13 halftime lead before having to fight the Tigers off late. South Hardin outscored them 14-8 in the fourth, but Hudson managed to hold on for the win. Freshman Addie Rhoades led the way with 18 points and 17 rebounds while Macey McKenna had 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Dunkerton 64 Janesville 44

The Raiders kept Janesville winless on the year after getting out to a 30-17 lead at halftime and outscoring the Wildcats 19-11 in the final quarter of play. No stats were posted for this game.

Columbus Catholic 47 Oelwein 34

After leading just 16-14 at halftime, the Sailors pulled away in the second half thanks to a third quarter in which they outscored Oelwein 16-4. Morgan Bradley (21 points, nine rebounds) and Eva Christensen (10 points, seven steals) led the way for Columbus.

Cedar Falls 65 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 48

The Tigers fell behind 16-11 early, but outscored the J-Hawks 24-13 in the second quarter and held the advantage the rest of the way. Five players were in double figures for Cedar Falls in Grace Knutson (15 points), Mya Crawford (13 points), Sarah Albaugh (12 points), Sydney Remmert (11 points) and Anna Sandvold (10 points).

Boys basketball

Cedar Rapids Jefferson 60 Cedar Falls 48

The Tigers suffered their first loss of the season Tuesday. No scoring summary or stats were available.

Linn-Mar 78 Waterloo East 63

While the Trojans outscored Linn-Mar 44-37 in the second half, they trailed 41-19 at the midway point and are still seeking their first win of the season. Stats were not posted online.

South Hardin 61 Hudson 48

Hudson fell behind quickly and never caught up. Camden Davis was nearly half of the Pirates offense as he scored 23 points.

Cedar Rapids Washington 49 Waterloo West 48

No scoring summary or stats were available.

Denver 70 BCLUW 36

The Cyclones never had any trouble in this one. Stats and scoring were unavailable.

DNH 67 East Marshall 28

The Wolverines dominated this one as they outscored the Mustangs in every single quarter. Jerek Hall (11 points) and Jacob Stockdale (10 points) led the way.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 49 Jesup 48

Tied 23-23 at halftime, the J-Hawks fell behind 38-33 heading into the final quarter of play. They outscored Gladbrook-Reinbeck 15-11 in the fourth, but it wasn't enough as they came up just short. Carson Lienau (16 points, 15 rebounds) and Corbin Fuelling (16 points) led the way for Jesup.

Riceville 39 Don Bosco 35

No stats or scoring were available for this game.

Columbus Catholic 47 Oelwein 32

The Sailors collected their first win of the season as they had no trouble against Oelwein. Carter Gallagher had 16 points while Ben Trost added 10 for Columbus.

Bowling

Cedar Falls sweeps East

The Tigers finished with a team score of 3078 while East had 2249 in the boys game. The girls won 2940-2054.

Swimming

Cedar Falls victorious while Waterloo falls

The Wahawks lost their dual 142-28 to Iowa City West while the Tigers won theirs 102-68 against Cedar Rapids Jefferson.

